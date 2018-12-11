VENICE — The Sarasota County School Board is seeking options to alleviate Venice High School’s bulging seams.
Venice High is the only district school at overcapacity. The school’s enrollment is 2,238 students; the school capacity is 2,096.
Much of the growth has been in the West Villages area of North Port. Students who live in that area attend Venice High.
Director of Planning Kathie Ebaugh spent the last month talking to parents and teachers in the area about what they would like to see done for Venice High School.
While the community would like to see a school built sooner than later, Ebaugh said the school has to hit a certain capacity to build a new school.
Right now, Venice is 7 percent overcapacity — with the school expected to hit 14 percent overcapacity by 2022-23 school year. The Florida Department of Education requires a school be nearly 40 percent over capacity before a new school can be built.
During the Monday presentation, Ebaugh said the largest concentration of students is coming from the Stony Brook neighborhood and parts of the Laurel area.
Venice High has a small pocket of students from Englewood.
Currently, Englewood students are sent to Charlotte County schools after they finish at Englewood Elementary.
Ebaugh said growth is happening in West Villages, but the majority of students still come from Venice.
The largest number of students from the West Villages are coming from Grand Palm and Gran Paradiso.
According to materials provided by the school district, some 168 students across all grade levels are estimated to come from Grand Palm, and 188 from Gran Paradiso.
IslandWalk and Sarasota National have the lowest number. Ebaugh said they don’t see as many students coming from those neighborhoods.
While the growth in the West Villages can be tracked, the city of North Port is harder to track, according to Ebaugh. The city has some 60,000 plats of land that have not been built on.
Despite this, the school district has some plots of land near Woodland Middle School for a second high school and elementary school sites. North Port High School still has 450 seats available they can fill, but school is still projected to be 18 percent under capacity.
There will be another 400 seats available once the State College of Florida Collegiate School is open in about four years.
Board member Eric Robinson said the North Port City Commission would rather see the students from the West Villages attend North Port High School — a large majority of the West Villages are within the city of North Port.
On Tuesday, the board looked at possible scenarios for the school district to address the capacity. The biggest issue, Ebaugh said, is that 97 percent of parents were only willing to wait up to 10 years.
None of the people surveyed were willing to wait up to 15 years. Overall, 88 percent of the elementary parents surveyed said they didn’t want to wait 15 years to see the school built.
Of the five scenarios presented to the board members were in favor seeing a multi-level structure added to Garden Elementary. Garden currently has the largest amount portables of any school in the district.
Even with the construction of a multi-level building, the district would still have to wait 10 years to see a new school built. Like the other suggested plans the school district would still need to wait for state approval to build a school.
Board member Bridget Ziegler suggested the district consider looking into a bond referendum. The state won’t allow the district to use state funds to build the school without approval, but could use local dollars.
Ziegler said Miami-Dade is one of many school districts in the state that uses bond referendums to build schools. A bond referendum would see a rise in property taxes to build up the funds for the school.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said it is a possible solution but they district would need to add more than one school to the bond. He explained any impact fees collected outside of the referendum would need to be used within five years or they would lose it.
The board discussed building a multilevel school building at Garden. It agreed trying to add a wing or portables to Venice and continue to push the capacity was not a viable solution.
“I don’t want to see us continue building schools for 2,500-plus students,” Board member Shirley Brown said.
Ebaugh reminded the board they did not have to make a decision on what to do at the Monday workshop. The board did agree it would look at options for the capital improvement plan and have a school built in the next five years.
The discussion on the building of the school will return in the new year as the district begins to discuss the capital improvement plan, which budgets what the school will build in the coming five years.
Also on the workshop agenda was the social media plan for the district. The discussion of the plans is focused on how the district’s social media team interacts with the community.
The social media team is looking to get the policy updated to allow them to interact with the community. The district wants to promote better transparency through social media channels and address concerns.
The board directed Director of Communications Tracey Beeker and her team to draft new policy to bolster two-way communication.
