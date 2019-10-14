SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will consider a resolution against school shootings Tuesday.
The move comes months after the board passed another resolution that opposed allowing teachers to carry guns.
At an April 2 meeting, Superintendent Todd Bowden noted the resolution gave teachers a clear answer on the board's position on arming teachers.
Many teachers, he said, stressed they did not feel comfortable carrying a weapon.
But their apprehension didn't end there. The thought of a teacher carrying one in the classroom next door also caused great concern.
The resolution against school shootings reiterates the district's opposition to arming teachers. The new resolution, however, seeks to further address the issue by making several calls to Congress.
The board emphasized its support for banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition cartridges. The resolution also details the board's support for strengthening universal background checks.
Furthermore, the board urges Congress to allocate new funding that would allow districts to increase school security efforts, and add more mental health professionals to assist students on campus.
The new resolution will be discussed at a 9 a.m. workshop in board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota. The workshop will be followed by a 3 p.m. meeting.
