SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has released a Back 2 School Guide to help answer questions parents may have before the first day of school.
Parents can learn more about key subject areas like bus routes, school lunches, health requirements for students, and safety and security, according to a district news release.
Parents can view the district’s online Back 2 School Guide by visiting www.sarasotacountyschools.net/back2school.
Additional content and updates will be added as the first day of school approaches.
Sarasota County Schools start Aug. 12.
The district will also offer a new Transportation Help Line to help answer questions about student transportation services, the release said.
Starting July 29, families will be able to call in for personalized assistance.
The Transportation Help Line can be accessed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 941-486-2141.
