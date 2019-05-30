SARASOTA — A complaint has been filed against the Sarasota County School District's chief operating officer after he allegedly sent a suspicious text message to his assistant.
COO Jeff Maultsby did not respond to email and voicemail requests for comments on the situation.
Cheraina Bonner, an administrative assistant to Maultsby, told authorities she received a link on March 18 to a New York Times story about a South African politician who was arrested in the killing of a whistle-blower.
Deputies, however, said the text message was non-threatening and did not address Bonner by name, according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The incident report was made Wednesday, May 22 — two days before the district released a statement that said an anonymous employee had filed a verbal complaint against Maultsby.
The district disclosed the incident via a news release sent out at 5:30 p.m. Friday before the Memorial Day weekend.
The employee reported the still-undisclosed incident to Superintendent Todd Bowden, and later filed a complaint against Bowden over his response to the allegation, the statement said.
Because the complaint was made against the superintendent, as well as the human resources department, the School Board will determine a plan for resolution.
An outside firm will be retained to conduct an investigation into the employee's verbal complaint.
Maultsby could not be reached for comment Thursday, and district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker declined to provide public records related to the investigation, citing Florida Statute 1012.31, which the district said exempts the documents from public disclosure.
"The school district is unable to provide any details or materials relating to the complaint and subsequent investigation until the investigation is concluded," Beeker said in an email Thursday.
Attempts to reach Bonner were unsuccessful. District officials said she was not in the office on Thursday. Attempts to leave a voicemail were unsuccessful.
School Board members reached Thursday afternoon said they could not discuss the case.
The School Board is scheduled to have a meeting on Tuesday, but the Maultsby situation is not on its agenda.
Before taking on his administrative role last June, Maultsby served as the director of business and economic development for Sarasota County. He was among the key players in helping secure the Atlanta Braves to move their spring training home to North Port.
