Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Hey kids, is it time for your shot in life?
We’re not talking ultimate goals this time — is it time for a vaccination?
The Sarasota County Schools suggested it is the right season to take care of the paperwork and punctures.
“Summer is a great time for students to get their free, school-required vaccines and other recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year from the Department of Health,” the district said in a news release.
The district noted these state requirements:
Pre-kindergarten
Four DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)
Three polio
Four Hib (haemophilus influenzae Type B)
One MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
Three Hepatitis B
One varicella (chicken pox)
Kindergarten and first-sixth grades
Five DTP (last dose on/after fourth birthday)
Four polio (last dose on/after fourth birthday)
Two MMR
Three Hepatitis B
Two varicella for KG and first-sixth grades
•Seventh-through 12th grades
Five DTP
Four polio (last dose on/after fourth birthday)
Two MMR
Three Hepatitis B
One TDaP
Two varicella (chicken pox) for seventh-11th grades
Two varicella for 12th grade
More information is available at www.sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
