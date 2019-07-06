Staff Report

NORTH PORT — Hey kids, is it time for your shot in life?

We’re not talking ultimate goals this time — is it time for a vaccination?

The Sarasota County Schools suggested it is the right season to take care of the paperwork and punctures.

“Summer is a great time for students to get their free, school-required vaccines and other recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year from the Department of Health,” the district said in a news release.

The district noted these state requirements:

Pre-kindergarten

Four DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

Three polio

Four Hib (haemophilus influenzae Type B)

One MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Three Hepatitis B

One varicella (chicken pox)

Kindergarten and first-sixth grades

Five DTP (last dose on/after fourth birthday)

Four polio (last dose on/after fourth birthday)

Two MMR

Three Hepatitis B

Two varicella for KG and first-sixth grades

Seventh-through 12th grades

Five DTP

Four polio (last dose on/after fourth birthday)

Two MMR

Three Hepatitis B

One TDaP

Two varicella (chicken pox) for seventh-11th grades

Two varicella for 12th grade

More information is available at www.sarasota.floridahealth.gov.

