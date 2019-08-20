By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has partnered with Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography to provide free screenings for female employees at all school sites this year.
Erin Singerman, the district’s employee wellness coordinator, noted that a majority of district employees are women, some of whom have not been screened for breast cancer.
“We want to remove any barriers to help them get their mammogram,” she said. “It’s important to the individual because they will have a less invasive treatment if it’s caught early.”
The screenings will be covered by the district’s health insurance. Lynn Peterson, the district’s supervisor of risk management, said there are more than 7,600 members on the plan, which includes employees and their dependents.
Of that number, 65 members are considered “high cost claimants,” meaning their claims amount to at least $100,000.
These members, she added, are costing the district nearly $12 million — and 40 percent of them have cancer.
Providing preventative screenings will help reduce costs for the district, Peterson said, noting that it the cost of treatment is much greater.
Last year, mammograms were offered at 13 schools, three district sites and two health fairs.
Several North Port schools were used as screening sites, including Heron Creek Middle School, Lamarque Elementary School and North Port High School.
“We actually had some individuals, who hadn’t been screened, that took advantage of the screenings due to the convenience,” Peterson said.
A total of 276 employees received mammograms, 67 of which were screened at North Port schools. Another 20 employees were screened at the Health and Wellness Fair at Suncoast Technical College’s North Port campus.
However, one in four employees are still not receiving screenings — a gap the district hopes to close by offering screenings at more locations.
