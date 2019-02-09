SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools is partnering with United Way Suncoast to launch the LOVE UNITED campaign, a month-long initiative to support local families in need, it announced.
In Sarasota County, many families still struggle to meet basic needs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology, said district spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy in an email.
“School district employees are interacting with students and families in need every day — they are often our eyes and ears and help connect us with potential clients,” said Sue Wetzel, Sarasota and DeSoto area president for United Way Suncoast, in a news release. “We hope it fosters compassion in our young people and reinforces the fact that every one of us, no matter what our age, can make a lasting and positive impact on another person’s life.”
United Way Suncoast is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting for the education and financial stability of every person in the community, according to its website.
“We are delighted to partner with United Way Suncoast to raise awareness for their good works in the community, such as securing food and shelter for families,” said Laura Kingsley, Sarasota County School’s assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, in the release. “Their organization’s mission speaks to our hearts and helps with our commitment to reach Every Student, Every Day. United Way Suncoast lovingly unites our children and families to the wonderful resources in our community.”
Sarasota County Schools’ employees can participate in the campaign by making a one-time donation, or an on-going donation through a paycheck deduction, the release said.
On Valentine’s Day, all district offices and schools will have a festive bucket on display to collect donations. Students, parents, staff, visitors and volunteers and can donate their change to support local families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.