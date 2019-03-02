Donning masks and costumes, supporters of the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club attended the annual Diva Masquerade Ball recently at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
Proceeds will go to help with club operations. The club is now offering low-cost summer camp sign ups for youth 6 to 17.
For more information about the club, visit www.bgcsarasota.com/our-clubs/ gene-matthews-club or call 941-423-4405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.