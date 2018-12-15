HARBOR COVE - The Grandmothers Club of Harbor Cove creates a little Christmas magic.
Children, who’s hard working family may have enough to pay the bills but not for the extra’s at Christmas, will find magic in a shoebox.
As adults, we realize the true meaning of Christmas is about being surrounded by the ones we love. Appreciating what we have and not what we want. But as a young child, that concept is difficult to grasp.
Grandmothers Club members, with smiles on their faces put a little magic inside each box. Small goodie appropriate for age groups from 4-12. They filled 45 boxes that were donated to Children First, a day and after school center that helps families fill the gap.
The children will be delighted with their gifts but it’s the love inside the box that creates the Christmas Magic.
