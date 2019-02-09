Violence in schools has led districts across the country to tighten its security.
Sarasota County Schools is no different.
Following the slayings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School about a year ago, the district created its own police force, placing officers at nearly all its elementary schools.
And school security only continues to increase. At Cranberry and Lamarque Elementary Schools, the front office staff works behind bullet-resistant glass.
For parents and teachers wondering how to talk to children about violence, the National Association of School Psychologists has recommended the following tips:
1. Adults should reassure children that they are safe in school. It is important to let them talk about their feelings and explain that all feelings are okay when a tragedy occurs.
2. Adults should be patient when speaking to children who may not always readily talk about their feelings. Some clues that they may want to talk include hovering around while their parents are doing the dishes or yard work. Young children may need activities such as drawing or looking at picture books to help them identify and express their feelings.
3. Adults should have conversations with children that are easy for them to understand, which will vary depending on age.
• Early elementary school children need brief, simple information. They need to be reassured that their school and homes are safe and that adults are there to protect them.
• Upper elementary and early middle school children will be more vocal in asking questions about whether they truly are safe and what is being done at their school. Some may need assistance separating reality from fantasy. Adults should explain what school and community leaders are doing to provide a safe learning environment.
• Upper middle school and high school students will have strong and varying opinions about the causes of violence in schools and society. They may share suggestions about how to make school safer and how to prevent tragedies in society. Adults should also highlight the role that students have in maintaining safe schools by following school safety guidelines, including not providing building access to strangers, reporting strangers on campus and reporting threats to school safety made by students or community members.
4. Adults should review safety procedures with children and help them identify at least one adult at school and in the community who they could go to if they feel threatened or at risk.
5. Parents and teachers should pay attention to changes in behavior, appetite and sleep patterns, which can indicate a child’s level of anxiety or discomfort. For most children, these symptoms often ease with reassurance and time. But for children who have special needs, depression or other mental health issues, or have experienced trauma or loss, they may be at greater risk for severe reactions than others. If parents or teachers are concerned about the child’s well-being, they should seek help from a mental health professional.
6. Adults should limit television viewing of violent events as it can cause anxiety or confusion, particularly in young children. Adults should also refrain from making vengeful, hateful or angry comments in front of children or teenagers, which could be misunderstood.
7. Maintaining a normal routine can be reassuring for children and help promote physical health. It is important to ensure they get plenty of sleep, regular meals, and exercise. Adults should be encourage them to keep up with their schoolwork and extracurricular activities, but be more flexible if they seem overwhelmed.
