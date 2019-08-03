STAFF REPORT
The Sarasota County School District has released its Back 2 School Guide, which may help parents select dress code-approved outfits for their children.
Some traditional public elementary schools in Sarasota County, like Atwater, Cranberry and Lamarque, require students to wear uniforms to school.
At these schools, all students must be in uniform every day to be included in extracurricular activities such as field trips, assemblies, clubs and other events, according to the district’s guide.
Although each school’s uniform policy is different, uniforms generally consist of the items listed below.
Collared shirts that feature the school logo are often part of the uniform, and most schools offer a selection of different colors for students to choose from.
On colder days, students are encouraged to wear their school sweatshirt, which features the school logo, and is commonly one-color, the guide said. Some schools permit plain, one-color crewneck sweatshirts, as well.
Uniform bottoms include shorts, slacks, skirts, skorts or jumpers. Some schools allow shorts or slacks to be selected in plain, pleated or cargo-style. But jeans, jogging pants and sweat pants are usually not permitted, the guide said.
Most schools require students to wear closed-toe shoes — ideally sneakers with rubber soles. Other shoes like clogs, high heels, flip-flops and Heelys are not permitted.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school to see whether uniforms are required. Parents can also reach out to the school to request information about ordering items for the new school year.
