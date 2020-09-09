NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs Park has been selected as a finalist by the American Planning Association Florida Chapter in the Great Places in Florida awards program.
This program was created to highlight Florida’s great places and the communities and people that have created them. The Great Places Award is an annual selection of places that represent the gold standard in terms of having a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow.
More than 10 nominations were submitted, with a panel of experts narrowing it down to three finalists. The final winner will be selected through a People’s Choice online voting phase, which will run through Sept. 25, with a winner being announced Oct. 5. Voting will be available online at florida.planning.org/community-outreach/great-places-florida/.
“We are honored to have Warm Mineral Springs Park selected as a finalist for the Great Places in Florida award,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Parks & Recreation Director. “The unique character of this park and its rich history continues to attract both residents and visitors to relax and reconnect with nature. We appreciate the loyal patrons who have frequented the park over the years and hope that they will continue to show their support by voting for it in this competition.”
The springs and the buildings are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options. The spring is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its purported healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually who journey to soak in its waters.
For more information, please email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark, or call 941-426-1692.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.