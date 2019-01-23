WEST VILLAGES - Many people around the area enjoyed the newly opened Blue Heron Dog Park at West Villages on North River Road south of West Villages Parkway on Jan. 19.
The park is open from dawn until dusk - every day, featuring 33 acres and 2 miles of walking trails, shaded trees, covered areas and benches.
There are two fenced-in areas for small and large dogs, featuring doggy drinking fountains, shaded structures and benches.
