Bear the North Port K-9. July 2019

Bear is the new K-9 unit for North Port, currently being trained in explosive detection training conducted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

And then there were three.

The North Port Police Department has received its third police dog.

The 16-month-old German shepherd, named Bear, was a gift from Mark Rizzo, a volunteer service aide with the department.

Bear was trained at the Police Service Training Center in Oxford, Fla.

He now will be heading to explosive detection training conducted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Once that training is complete, Bear will join North Port’s road patrol. His handler will be North Port K-9 Officer Drake Sunderland.

