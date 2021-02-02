NSbestfoot020321a

Re/Max Anchor is stepping up for its Best Foot Forward campaign, collecting shoes for local kids. From left are Dawn Driver, Becky Dewey, Maggie DaSilva and Iris Ramirez.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Re/Max Anchor Realty is getting its Best Foot Forward to help local kids get shoes if they need them.

The agency is partnering with the Salvation Army for its Best Foot Forward campaign, collecting new, never-been-worn shoes which will benefit kids in the local area.

There's also a nice incentive for donating. For each pair of shoes, the donor will get one ticket into a raffle for some prizes that have been donated by local businesses. The drawing will be Feb. 17, and winners will be notified via email and phone.

Donations will be accepted through Feb. 12 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

• 14850 Tamiami Trail, North Port.


• 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.

• 3941 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.

• 8379 Gasparilla Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area).

Please call 941-429-3506 for information, or to make other arrangements.

