NORTH PORT - After seeing a news story about Back Pack Angels, Women with a Mission decided to donate to the cause.
The group recently donated $500 to Back Pack Angels.
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need.
For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
