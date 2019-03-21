NORTH PORT — Doorbell monitoring in North Port moved a bit closer to reality on Tuesday.
The city commission approved a memo of understanding with RING security to implement a program that provides monitoring of enrolled doorbells.
Under the agreement, RING will provide city residents with a free cell phone application so that video doorbells will record those calling at residences. Residences would have to purchase and install the doorbells at a cost of approximately $200. Enrollment in the program is approximately $12 a year.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the program is “one more way to reduce crime.”
Parking at the new North Port Aquatic Center is expected to be a bit easier after the commission approved a plan to allow patrons to park at a lot at Heron Creek Middle School.
The aquatic center in Butler Park is projected to draw 87,000 customers annually and parking is needed most when the middle school is not in session.
The agreement to share the school’s parking lot passed unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.