NORTH PORT — They were easy to spot walking alongside the busy roadway Wednesday in North Port.
That was their intention.
Nearly 60 people turned out to build awareness of visually handicapped walkers by walking in the annual National White Cane Safety Day walk. The event was organized by the South Sarasota County Council of the Blind.
The number of entrants nearly doubled the registration numbers for the event last year.
Among those walking was a blindfolded North Port Chief of Police Todd Garrison, who was aided by a human guide. Vice Mayor Debbi McDowell and Commissioner Jill Luke were also among those taking part.
The walk began at the Olde World Restaurant along U.S. 41 and went down to the corner of Tamiami Trail and North Port Boulevard. The participants then returned to the restaurant for a noon meal.
Pete Bellaire of the West Villages said it was important to show support for the blind.
“We came here to be with them,” he said.
Hikers came from as far away as Bradenton for the event. The Southeastern Guide Dogs group from Palmetto was also on hand.
For more about the South Sarasota Council for the Blind, visit www.fcb.org/node/353.
