NORTH PORT — The Dress Barn store in Coco Plum Village Shops is one of 650 nationwide preparing to close.
The parent company of the store, Ascena Retail Group, is closing all Dress Barn locations in the country due to "less than desirable profit levels."
No timetable has been given for the closing the chain, which has specialized in clothing for professional women. The company is saying that it plans to have a "soft" closing and there are no changes to store hours, returns, refunds or gift card policies.
The manager of the North Port location, Christopher Caso, would not divulge details of the closing and referred all inquiries to Ascena. He stated he was instructed not to discuss the matter.
Calls and e-mails to the parent company were not returned.
Ascena also owns the Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Catherine's clothing chains. The company announced plans to close all stores in its Maurice's chain last year.
Dress Barn has an estimated 6,500 employees.
Women's clothing stores remaining in Coco Plum include Ross Dress for Less, Chico's Outlet and Beall's Outlet.
