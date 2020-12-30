NORTH PORT — Emergency workers rescued a driver whose dump truck and trailer careened off Tamiami Trail and became wedged in the thick brush bordering Myakkahatchee Creek.
The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on northbound Tamiami Trail near Bolander Terrace, where the trail bridges the creek.
Passing motorist Andrew Doyle arrived at the scene just minutes before police and firefighters, and said the man swerved just before slamming into the mangroves, where the truck rested on its side.
Doyle, who served in the Army as a first responder, said he ran to the truck and pounded on the door, but got no response. He attempted to help the driver, who was stuck inside his cab due to the thick brush.
The emergency workers were able to get the driver out within five minutes of arriving, Doyle said. He was awake and talking with firefighters.
Police closed one lane of traffic on Tamiami Trail during the busy rush hour, while emergency workers were on the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Staff writers Elaine Allen-Emrich and Craig Garrett contributed to this story.
