NORTH PORT - A two-vehicle crash that injured one driver is being investigated.
The wreck took place midday Monday along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail near North Port Boulevard, according to North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Both vehicles "had heavy damage" including one that "overturned multiple times," he said in an email.
The driver of the car that overturned was pulled from the vehicle by people who assisted. That driver was taken by BayFlite to Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center.
North Port Police and Fire Rescue responded to the wreck.
