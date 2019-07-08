Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Among many locations taking part in the annual School Supplies Donation campaign is the office of Edward Jones financial adviser Rob Nelson Jr.
Nelson’s office, at 5900 Pan American Blvd., Suite 101, North Port, is accepting school supply donations through Thursday, Aug. 22.
Drop off hours, according to the office, are between 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the firm.
