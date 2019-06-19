By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department has received multiple reports of people attempting CPR before paramedics arrived to rescue a 2-year-old boy who had fallen into his family’s backyard pool.
Those interviewed by authorities said a neighbor was called and went over to the home in the 2500 block of Beaver Terrace to help provide assistance.
The child was later taken to the North Port Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, but later died.
The Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Alfred Current, district chairperson for the Josh the Otter program, which teaches children and parents about water safety, said adult supervision is critical to preventing similar tragedies.
“You can’t take your eyes off these kids,” he said. “They wander around and it doesn’t take but seconds, that first gulp and it could be all over with.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 1 to 14.
Current recommends parents take preventative measures, such as placing alarms on doors, windows and gates to alert them anytime children may be near the water.
He added parents should install a baby gate or fencing around their pool to keep children from slipping into the water.
Current, who is the former president of the Rotary Club of Englewood, said the club will present a $5,000 donation to the YMCA on Thursday that will go toward supporting children who cannot afford swim lessons.
The funding, he said, will also help implement a Mommy and Me swim program for babies.
“It’s absolutely paramount that you teach a kid to swim,” Current said. “You’re going to help eradicate the problem.”
Summer Gordon, a certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor for Swim Like Sawyer, discourages the use of flotation devices because it gives children a false sense of security. Without the flotation device, she said children will sink and try to swim vertically, which puts them in a compromising position.
Parents should instead hold children who do not know how to swim, Gordon added.
She also stressed the importance of designating a “pool watcher” if children are swimming.
“Just because a child can swim does not mean they are safe in the pool,” Gordon said. “They need to be able to roll back to a stable float and stay there calmly.”
Gordon pointed out that teaching children to float allows them to self-rescue.
Parents can learn other water safety techniques by downloading the Josh the Otter app. The app gives families access to the Josh the Baby Otter book, which teaches children to stay away from water unless accompanied by an adult. Other features include a coloring book, song and water safety pledge.
Families who cannot afford swim lessons can contact Current for assistance at 704-718-0951 or alfred@rowleyins.com.
