CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The death of a man found deceased in Charlotte Harbor in July has been declared an accident, according to an autopsy report.

The report states Nicholas Batts, 55, drowned while swimming in Charlotte Harbor intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was reported at 0.293. The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle is 0.08.

Batts was pulled from the water near Live Oak Park on July 1 after someone reported a body floating near the pier. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Batts lived on a boat in the harbor. 

