NORTH PORT — A North Port drumming group hosts a celebration overnight tonight noting its first year in existence.
The event for North Port Drum Tribe begins about 3 p.m. today and lasts about 24 hours at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, in the area of North Port Estates.
Organizers say they will be drumming throughout the evening.
The North Port Drum Tribe traditionally meets about once a month in a North Port park for a gathering of music and friendship.
