NORTH PORT — Want to be one of the first to check out the city’s long-awaited Aquatic Center?
Your chance will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the center’s home across from the Morgan Family Center at 6205 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
But don’t break out the swim suits just yet. It will be a strictly dry affair. The water will be there, but no one will be allowed to splash in it until the park officially opens.
One thing you’ll be able to do besides look around is buy annual passes. The passes, which vary in price depending on age, place of residency, veterans’ or military status and other factors, start at $288 for a family of four North Port residents to $374 for non-residents.
The first 50 people to buy an annual pass will receive a North Port Aquatic Center logo tote.
The city broke ground on the $12 million North Port Aquatic Center on June 30, 2018. The complex includes a 25-meter stretch pool that is ideal for swimming competition and exercise laps, a lazy river, a kids activity pool with zero entry, two body flumes (or slides), a bowl slide, shade structures, a bath house with locker rooms, and a small concession area.
So when will the planned “Splash Bash” wet opening take place to officially open the park?
Stand by, city officials say. They are awaiting health inspections and promising an opening date within days.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 or visit www.cityofnorthport.com for more information.
