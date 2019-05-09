SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School Board unanimously approved an agreement with the University of South Florida late Tuesday, allowing the school to offer dual enrollment courses on high school campuses.
The move comes after the State College of Florida announced its decision to pull courses from Sarasota and Manatee county high schools last year, which triggered backlash from both districts.
“I was very disappointed with the change in partnership with SCF and the relationship at that time because regardless of what led us to that place, it hurt our students and it surprised a lot of our students at every high school,” said School Board member Bridget Ziegler. “I’m very pleased to have USF come to the table and offer to fill a void and expand opportunities.”
Dual enrollment programs allow students to earn college credit while in high school.
Ziegler noted making dual enrollment courses available on high school campuses increases access for students who cannot take courses at college campuses due to their lack of transportation.
Students still have the option to take dual enrollment courses at the USF or SCF campus, and both schools offer classes online. The district also has an agreement with the University of Florida that allows students to take courses online.
Superintendent Todd Bowden pointed out that students could not earn an associate’s degree solely by taking courses at their high school campus.
He noted no more than half of the credit hours used to meet program requirements could be offered outside of a college’s campus without causing that location to become a branch campus.
School Board member Shirley Brown acknowledged that this limited the number of classes high schools could offer students.
“It just wasn’t working with some of the classes that we were offering and you can’t offer a class if there’s two students in it,” Brown said. “We can’t afford to put a teacher in for two students. We can’t be everything for everyone, but we can surely reach out and try and get those extra classes, if we can get them online or at the college.”
District officials emphasized the fact that the district still has an accelerated dual enrollment program with SCF, which allows students to take courses on the SCF campus full-time and earn their associate’s degree while meeting high school requirements.
Steve Cantees, the district’s executive director of secondary schools, noted that SCF’s close proximity to North Port and Venice makes it is easier for students in both cities to take courses on the college’s campus.
Cantees added that a four-year university, like USF, has a higher standard to get in, which prompted district officials to ask the school to lower its GPA requirement to give more students an opportunity to be accepted into its dual enrollment program.
District officials also asked the university to offer certain math courses that weren’t originally available to students. These courses included calculus 3 and differential equations.
School Board member Eric Robinson said students would benefit from taking dual enrollment courses on college campuses, noting that it would give them a wider array of classes to choose from.
“For me, dual enrollment was you got in your car and you left campus and you went there and you took classes at the local community college – that’s where I come from and that’s where the greatest options of classes are going to be at,” Robinson said. “USF, they’re going to teach more classes at their campus than they’re going to teach at North Port High, that’s just a fact of life.”
Although students cannot complete an associate’s degree on their high school campus, Robinson noted that the agreements with SCF and USF should make it easier for students district-wide to get to one of the college campuses.
“There is a solution for you,” Robinson said. “We have now bookcased the county. We have a campus in the south part of the county and a campus in the north part of the county that you can go to.”
