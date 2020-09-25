North Port firefighters and police officers were called to North Sumter Boulevard, just south of Interstate 75, for a dump truck fire Friday afternoon. “Upon arrival, truck was 50% involved,” the North Port Police Department stated in a Facebook post. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and are investigating the cause of the blaze. The road was closed while emergency workers were on the scene.
