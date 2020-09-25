Dump truck fire

North Port firefighters and police officers were called to North Sumter Boulevard, just south of Interstate 75, for a dump truck fire Friday afternoon. “Upon arrival, truck was 50% involved,” the North Port Police Department stated in a Facebook post. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and are investigating the cause of the blaze. The road was closed while emergency workers were on the scene.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments