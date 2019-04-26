NORTH PORT - Heron Creek Middle School art teacher Jill Dennis presented to her students a different approach to design.
She divided them in groups that they have to run as businesses: Everyone had a job position and was accountable for it.
They used Earth Day as a marketing tool to promote "what small steps you can take today that would have an impact tomorrow?"
The canvas for the project were recycled projector screens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.