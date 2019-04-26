NORTH PORT - Heron Creek Middle School art teacher Jill Dennis presented to her students a different approach to design.

She divided them in groups that they have to run as businesses: Everyone had a job position and was accountable for it.

They used Earth Day as a marketing tool to promote "what small steps you can take today that would have an impact tomorrow?"

The canvas for the project were recycled projector screens.

