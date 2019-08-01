^pBy ALEXANDRA HERRERA
staff writer
NORTH PORT — North Port’s EarthBalance has been recognized as one of 500 Florida companies to watch by GrowFL.
GrowFL is an economic development group, which is focused on assisting second-stage growth companies prosper in Florida.
EarthBalance, which provides ecological restoration and consulting throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean, EarthBalance was founded in 1985 and has become one of the leaders in ecosystem restoration, according to their website.
In a release from the city of North Port, EarthBalance is one of 50 statewide companies expected to see growth in the coming years.
EarthBalance is considered a second stage company, which means it employs six to 150 people and makes between $750,000 to $1 million in revenue.
“These stand-out companies are all led by entrepreneurs and have demonstrated their capacity and intent to grow,” GrowFL Executive Director Tom O’Neal said in a Wednesday news release.
North Port Economic Development Manager Mel Thomas said in the news release that she believes EarthBalance is just one of many businesses that will be recognized in the coming years.
“This is important for the city of North Port as it shows we are a dynamic place to grow a business. We have the necessary assets to help businesses thrive,” Thomas said.
According to the release, it’s Thomas who nominated the company and recruited its CEO Sarah Laroque to the GrowFL CEO round table.
“It’s our goal to work with GrowFL to help more of our North Port businesses achieve their growth goals in order to benefit all of our city,” Thomas said.
Companies named to the list will be recognized in November in Orlando, during the ninth annual award ceremony.
