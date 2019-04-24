The first major holiday, Easter, without my loving, recently departed wife of nearly 67 years, Katrusia, was far from happy despite many “Happy Easter” wishes from children, other relatives, and friends, expressed in person, via mail or email. While attending the beautiful Ukrainian Easter Liturgy, with choir beautifully singing the responses and special Easter hymns and songs, I could not hold my tears.
While attending the communal Easter dinner (Svyachene) none of the traditional Easter courses (eggs, kovbasa, paska, etc.) tasted right, as if something was missing in them, even though all other guests found the food exceptionally tasty.
The rest of the day was just another unhappy day even though my visiting loving daughter Luba and her cousin, my Goddaughter Olya, did their best to keep my sadness away from me
On Monday, the second day of Easter holiday, was traditionally devoted, in my native village Yakubova Volya, in Ukraine, to visit the graves and praying for the souls of the departed.
For me it turned out to be an unusual and trying day.
Early in the morning, while still in bed and half asleep, I got a telephone call from someone who called me “grandpa” and told me that he was in a car accident night before, had a broken nose, a couple of ribs, and some other injuries, but he refused the breathalyzer test because of his broken nose and bad bleeding. In answer to my question he said that he was in a hospital, but now he is out of the hospital, is under arrest and needs my help. He said that he has a public defender, gave me his name, telephone number, and a case number, and asked me to call him as soon as possible.
Before I got to call the “public defender” I got the call from him, who after asking me some questions about my “grandson” (name and case number), told me how serious the charges are, that he needs to be bailed out as soon as possible, and he was certain of getting him probation and community service instead of jail time if he will be bailed out “today.” To accomplish this I need to go to my bank as soon as possible, withdraw $7,500 in cash without telling the teller that it is for bail. After getting home he was going to tell me how to prepare the money for sending to him. During the conversation he asked me if I have handy four legal size envelopes and one large envelope, which I told him that I have.
I did not go to the bank but called my grandson’s mother at work, who in turn called home and found everybody home, alive and well.
Subsequently, I called North Port Police Department to report the incident, but was told that no crime was committed inasmuch I did not pay any money, and NPPD will take no action except making a report of my reporting the incident.
To all who read this: Be aware of people out there trying to get your hard-earned money by inventing all kinds of schemes.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be contacted by email at atanask@aol.com.
