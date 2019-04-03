The traditional and very popular Easter Bazaar of Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port will take place Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 on the church grounds and in the Parish Center located next to the Church at 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, corner of West Price Boulevard.
Friday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As in the previous years, this year’s bazaar will feature Ukrainian American food (varenyky, also known as pierogis, cabbage rolls, sausage with sauerkraut, etc,), baked goods (babkas, breads, pastries), Ukrainian Easter eggs “pysanky” and many other articles. Dinners, or individual food items, will be served for on site consumption or for take-out.
There will be raffles and other opportunities to win prices.
The bazaar committee may come up with some surprises which are not available for publication at this time. All are invited to attend this years bazaar to view many displays, to taste the food, and to enjoy the fellowship of members of our community.
The monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV – headed by Post Cmdr. Ihor W. Hron of Osprey, was held last Friday at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok.
After the formal opening ceremony and welcoming of visiting UAV members, the post officers presented their reports. After discussion and approvals of the reports the deliberations were mostly about the preparation for the 20th anniversary celebration of our Post, which will be held at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club in North Port on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Tickets for the 20th Anniversary Dinner Dance which will include sit down dinner (choice of beef, chicken, or fish) and dancing music by the popular Syzonenko Brothers band will be available after the June monthly meeting
The monthly membership meeting of Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America — UNWLA – headed by Alexandra “Lesia” Popel of Englewood, will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, April 16, at the Oseredok
This meeting date is a temporary change from the traditional meeting day which is first Tuesday of the month.
One of the outstanding and world renown Ukrainian writers, Mykola Hohol, beter known as Nikolai Gogol, because he was forced to write and publish most of his works in Russian due to the Imperial Tsarist policy against Ukrainian language, was born on April 1, 1809.
His early writings satirized political corruption in the Russian empire (“The Government Inspector,” “Dead Souls,”) but he is also known by his works influenced by his Ukrainian upbringing, including “Taras Bulba,” “Evenings on a Farm Near Dykanka,” and other.
The presidential election in Ukraine last Sunday, March 31, resulted in no one winning the required 50-plus percent of the votes. The result will be the final election of the two candidates winning the most votes, a new man in politics Volodymyr Zelensky, screenwriter, actor and director of Ukrainian film studio, and Petro Poroshenko, president of Ukraine who is hoping to win another term.
