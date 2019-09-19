All children are invited to attend the next Eco-Kids Club adventure, “It’s Tree-mendous to be outside!” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Oaks Park, 5430 Mandrake Terrace, North Port. Hosted by People for Trees, children will be led through activities that will allow them (and their parents!) to explore and discover the trees and plants along the Myakkahatchee Creek. Sneakers and clothes that can get wet should be worn (no flipflops) and bugspray would be a good idea. Snacks will be available. Participants should bring a reusable water bottle; extra water will be available to refill. People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group, is a partner for “Take a Child Outside” week, Sept. 24-30, which was organized to help children connect with nature. Call (941) 468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com for more information.