NORTH PORT — A new training center in North Port could produce qualified nurses and health-care technicians — as well as electricians and carpenters — if a plan discussed at Tuesday’s Sarasota County School Board workshop takes shape.
School district officials said they’ve been talking with possible partners at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, the city of North Port and others about making that happen.
One thing the partners made clear: There is growing need for people trained in many occupations in South County, especially in health care and the building trades.
School Board member Tom Edwards scheduled the topic for the workshop, telling his fellow board members the idea had its genesis during the administration of former superintendent Brennen Asplen, who parted ways with the district in January.
Edwards said he didn’t want to see the plan shelved, since only about one-third of the district’s students enroll in college. “I’m looking for all of our students to have plan” when they graduate to either be “enrolled, enlisted or employed,” he said.
Following a presentation by Ron Dipillo, executive director of the school district’s Sarasota Technical College, board members agreed that plans should move forward for a possible facility.
School Board members want to know more about the costs involved in building it and staffing it, and how community partners could help.
The school district has a branch of the Sarasota Technical College in North Port, which opened in 2017 at 4445 Career Lane. It offers building trades technology and health care education, as well as hospitality curriculum that includes a culinary program.
But the North Port facility is smaller than the county’s technical college in Sarasota, and doesn’t offer the same number of programs.
The district has plans to expand the building and technologies programs for North Port High School students, in partnership with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, beginning in the next school year.
A partnership with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, though, could mean a new training center with certification programs in health care for students in and around North Port, without having to battle traffic on Interstate 75 to get to Sarasota.
The district is already in partnership with Sarasota Memorial, which has stepped in to help with a medical academy for Venice High School students.
Dipillo mentioned the 100-bed full-service hospital that Sarasota Memorial is planning to build in North Port, plus a second facility in the city’s Wellen Park community, as well as Acadia Healthcare’s plan to build a 100-bed mental health facility on Price Boulevard.
Building contractors are also looking for good people in all areas of the building trades as Wellen Park and other areas continue to grow. The Gulf Coast Builders Exchange could be a key partner in that area. The Exchange could help with equipment, instructors and course development.
And North Port is the ideal place for the training to take place, he said.
“They just had a ribbon-cutting last week for a project that’s going to open up a whole new area near I-75” and Toledo Blade Boulevard, Dipillo said. The upcoming extension of utilities in that area is expected to attract manufacturing and distribution business to North Port.
North Port city manager Jerome Fletcher said he was “encouraged by the school board’s discussion and excited about the support and enthusiasm for moving this project forward,” he wrote in an email Monday to The Daily Sun.
“A facility like this is greatly needed in North Port due to our rapid growth and the job opportunities that would be created within our city. The collaboration between STC, Sarasota Memorial and the city of North Port will benefit our entire community,” he wrote.
What’s the next step?
Dipillo will work with district staff including budget director Bonnie Penner to come up with a preliminary plan for a facility and the beginning of cost estimates.
They should be ready in a few months, possibly for the board to consider this summer.
“Stay tuned,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.