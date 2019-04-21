SARASOTA — North Port High School and other Sarasota County Schools were spotlighted for their efforts with AICE and recently awarded by the University of Cambridge.
The district received District of the Year award in the mid-sized district category from Cambridge International for for 2017-18.
Cambridge International is called the “world’s largest provider of international education programs,” the district said.
“The Cambridge program was developed by Cambridge International, which is part of the University of Cambridge in the UK,” the district said in a news release. “The award recognizes districts that have a consistently high learner performance rate on Cambridge’s internationally benchmarked examinations, a higher than average in percent of students who receive awards for top performance, and that have provided program access to students of diverse backgrounds and experiences.”
North Port, Booker and Sarasota High School students have the option to enroll in what is known as the AICE program.
“The Cambridge program was first implemented at Sarasota High School by then teacher Merlin Schenk in 2011. The program has grown over the years in a systematic way to give students access to an international curriculum known for rigor and relevancy,” the district said. “Participating students and instructional staff alike benefit from a plethora of resources designed to enhance global access and lifelong learning.”
Sarasota County Schools officials were excited about the award.
“We are thrilled to be the recipients of such a distinguished award from Cambridge International,” Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden said in a news release. “We strive to provide our students and staff with the best resources available to attain their goals and stretch their skills....We are thankful to have this enhanced curriculum as an option in our district, and look forward to see our AICE students continue to grow and thrive in this program.”
Cambridge International officials congratulated the district.
“At Cambridge, we pride ourselves on working with schools and educators to build programs that emphasize critical thinking skills, independent learning, research, and communications so students are ready for future challenges,” said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America, Cambridge International
The district explained the program “allows students to earn college-level credit in high school and is the final stage of the Cambridge Pathway. ...More than 600 US colleges and universities, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and University of Virginia accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement.”
