North Port's Parks & Recreation Department and the Social Services Division has established a Youth Scholarship Fund to help North Port youth who do not have the financial means to participate in recreation programs.
Through this program, qualifying North Port residents age 17 and under may receive scholarships to participate in two recreation or aquatic programs for the winter/spring and the summer/fall seasons. That includes two weeks of summer camp.
Applications for the recreation scholarship program are reviewed by the scholarship committee. All information is handled confidentially.
To qualify, the applicant must meet the following criteria:
• The child's household must have a yearly gross income that is at or below 150% poverty based on the most recent poverty guidelines published in the federal register by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• The child's parent or guardian must provide current proof of North Port residency.
• The child must be 17 or younger. Scholarships will be granted on a first-come, first-served bases, as funding is available.
• To utilize the scholarship for the Learn to Swim program, the applicant must have swimming abilities lower than the exit skills for the American Red Cross, Learn to Swim, Level 3 program.
To apply, download the application or submit an electronic one at www.CityOfNorthPort.com/YouthScholarship or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance in completing an application.
