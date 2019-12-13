NORTH PORT — Atwater Elementary School has been awarded a place in the 2019-2020 Exceeding Expectations Project.
It is the third North Port school to be selected in the past four years. Schools are selected after an extensive evaluation of grades, progress and student participation in programs to make the school better.
"This gives our school a chance to shine," Atwater Principal Cindy Thro said. "We get to share what we have done to improve our school and share it with other schools in Florida. In short, we get a chance to blow our horn."
Other North Port schools selected for the program in the past include Toledo Blade Elementary and Cranberry Elementary.
The interim superintendent of Sarasota County Schools, Mitsi Corcoran, said a total of 29 schools in the state were selected for the exceeding expectations recognition out of an estimated 25,000 schools operating in Florida.
"Ms. Thro and her staff have an innovative school culture and high expectations for student growth," she said. "Participation in this project will only further the gains Atwater's students have already made. They have our full support, and we are hopeful they will be selected as an Award School."
If selected as an Award School, Atwater officials will be invited to the annual Exceeding Expectations Conference in October 2020 in central Florida.
"I am so thankful to our staff and students for making thee gains, Thro said. "I am so proud of them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.