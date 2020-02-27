A House Bill that proposes merging two independent colleges in the state with the University of Florida is moving along in the Florida Legislature.
The House Appropriations Committee heard the bill Wednesday and voted 17-11 to send it to the House of Representatives.
The bill, known as CS/HB-7087, was amended to propose the New College of Florida also merge with UF. The initial version of the bill, filed Feb. 14, proposed New College merge with Florida State University in Tallahassee.
The bill is controversial and opposed by the independent school leaders and many students and parents. Students at both schools have led protests both online and on-campus opposing the bill.
New College student Alexandra Barbat organized the on-campus protest against the merger.
"The fact that it's now changed to force us to merge with UF shows me that the legislators supporting this bill aren't concerned about the impact that this will have on the students, faculty, and staff, and are not focused on the changes this will force us to make," Barbat said.
"We all chose New College specifically because of the qualities it has that make is distinct from other schools in the state, and to make that decision lose its meaning shows an incredible disregard for the students of Florida," she added.
The President of New College, Donal O' Shea, shared a Facebook update Wednesday stating, "At their meeting today, our Board of Trustees unanimously endorsed New College’s continued independence as a higher education institution. I am grateful for our board’s ongoing support of our school, especially during this tumultuous time of merger discussions in the State Legislature."
O'Shea added that he will return to Tallahassee to encourage the Senate to support New College's independence. If he gains their support to oppose the bill, the proposed legislation will be halted, he explained.
The proposed bill would keep tuition and fees at Florida Polytechnic University and New College the same for current undergraduate and graduate students until they graduate.
According to bill language, each degree earned at FPU costs the state $180,958.10 compared to $31,598.11 at UF. At New College, the state cost per degree is $197,681.21.
