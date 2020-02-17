The Florida School Board Association has been tapped to assist Sarasota County Schools in finding and hiring a new superintendent.
The school board will discuss the superintendent search at their workshop session, which begins at 9:30 a.m. today.
Board members will make an official vote on the contract between both parties at the afternoon board meeting.
According to the agenda, the cost to the district won’t exceed $48,500.
The board also recruited a risk consulting firm, Kroll Associates Inc., to assist in reviewing the school district’s policies and procedures related to equity issues, including sexual harassment, illegal discrimination and retaliation.
According to the proposed contract, the estimated cost is $177,000.
Kroll’s work with the district will be done in three phases: Phase I, information gathering; Phase II, best practices, drafting report, policies and procedures, and forms; and Phase III, training and implementation.
Kroll Associates estimated it will take anywhere from 390 to 460 hours for a cost ranging from $140,000 to $165,000.
According to the proposed contract, the information-gathering phase will include a review or existing policies and procedures, statistics on past reports of misconduct complaints, files of past sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and discrimination. Kroll will also review mental and behavioral health implementation plans, existing complaint forms, and existing reporting procedures.
They will conduct a series of onsite interviews including interim superintendent Misti Corcoran, district equity coordinator, assistant superintendents, and members of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
Phase II will include researching best practices, policies and procedures from comparable districts and creating a draft of their findings. From there, they will create revised policies and procedures and updated complaint forms.
Finally, phase III will include planning and designing training and constructing three to four training sessions for district staff.
The board is scheduled to vote on both proposed contracts at their regular board meeting today.
Meetings are open to the public and allow for public comment. The regular School Board meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.