Leadership North Port's Class of 2022 included several members of the community. Pictured are, from left (back row) Nicolette Sanders, Matt Dill, Sue Erwin, Lance Broat, Teresa Taft, Tony King, (middle) Jerome Fletcher, Tricia Bramble, Bud Buckley, Sonia Owens, Maria Lara, (front) Dale Abbott, Annie Hicks, Jennifer Fagenbaum and Michele Moore.
Leadership North Port Alumni grouped up for a commemorative photo before Friday night's ceremony. Pictured are, from left, Denise V. Berg (2019), Chris Porter (2020), Dave Roth (2018), Mike McLellan (2017), DeeDee Gozion (2020), Christine Varcoe (2019), Sandrina McCloud (2019), Jill Luke (2017), Emily Shaw (2021), Kristin Cawthorne (2021), and Gale West (2017). Not pictured is Sue Schultz (2020).
PHOTO BY DENISE BERG
Leadership 2022 chair Sue Schultz, left, receives a congratulatory bouquet from Gale West. Schultz, a member of the 2020 class, will chair North Port Leadership 2023.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Leadership North Port 2022 class member Dale Abbott, left, gets his certificate from Jeff Wesner of Sarasota Memorial Health Care Systems, one of the class sponsors.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
NORTH PORT — The members of Leadership North Port's Class of 2022 took some time to remember their travels and reflect on their accomplishments as they celebrated graduation.
Their presentations at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club on Friday included some funny stories, videos, slideshows and even an original song that highlighted their year of learning, coming together and giving back to to the community.
The class certainly had its accomplishments to count.
They traveled all over North Port and much of Sarasota and Charlotte counties learning about the greater community, focusing on education, health care, arts and entertainment, economic development, city government, the judicial system and more. They got to tour places like the Suncoast Technical College and CoolToday Park, Tidewell Hospice and Black Widow Harley-Davidson. They went out to the middle of Little Salt Spring and tossed axes at the Axe Haus.
They ran successful fundraisers including a liquor raffle with wheelbarrow donated by North Port Walmart, and SuperBOWL 2022, a successful bowling tournament that helped raise money.
And they aided good causes including a providing a brand-new washer and dryer set from North Port Lowe's to The Loveland Center's new North Port location, and $14,000 for Valerie's House, whose mission is "to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives."
Other beneficiaries include the North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, North Port Police K-9 Unit, and Dollars for Mammograms.
The North Port Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Orientation will be Nov. 16, and the program begins with opening retreat Dec. 9. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information and to apply.
