SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board meets Tuesday night to hear public comment about the proposed budget and millage rate, before making an official vote.
The board met Thursday to approve the more than $964 million budget and 6.975 millage rate for advertising purposes for the upcoming school year.
What is the budget for the 2020-21 school year?
The current appropriations budget is estimated at $964,138,034.
The total amount is allocated into six separate funds:
• General fund, the largest in the district budget accounts for payroll, utilities, and other operatingexpenses, $503,888,110 (52% of the budget)
• Special revenue, which is composed of state and federal grants reserved for specific purposes, including the Title 1 and National School Lunch Program, $33,835,782 (3%)
• Debt service, accounts for current and future debts, $29,092,745 (3%)
• Capital projects, used for obtaining or construction of major capital facilities, $152,940,730 (16%)
• Internal service, which includes worker’s compensation, general liability, automobile transportation liability, and group health and dental plans, $64,698,458 (7%)
• Trust and agency fund, includes financial transactions of classes, clubs, school benefits, $15,231,260 (2%)
General fund money:
The largest portion of the general fund, $335 million will be spent on instruction.
What is the assessed property values?
According to the property appraiser, the assessed property value for Sarasota County 2020 is $69,335,024,270, an increase of more than $3.2 billion since last year.
What is the proposed millage?
The proposed school millage for 2020-21 is 6.975. The millage rate is calculated at $1 for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property value. For a property valued at $200,000, taxes are an estimated $1,395 for the year. The newly proposed millage rate is up slightly from last year’s millage rate of 6.943. A property with an assessed value of $200,000 is estimated at about $6 more than last year, with the first $25,000 in property value exempt. This does not include property taxes from additional governments, like Sarasota County, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, or cities like North Port and Venice.
When is the hearing?
The hearing will take place at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The public may attend the meeting at The Landings Administrative Complex, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota, watch the meeting live via the district’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/TheEdChannel20, or by calling in to 1-877-853-5257 and using ID number 532 549 747.
How can I provide comment?
If not attending the meeting in person, the public can email comments to PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net. The email will be open until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Comments will be provided to board members ahead of the meeting, and included in the meeting minutes on the district website following the meeting.
You can find more information about the proposed budget and millage rates on the district website at https://bit.ly/2X0FELc.
