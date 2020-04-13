The National Hurricane Center is holding online webinars for students in grades fourth through sixth to learn about hurricane season.
The webinars, titled "Hurricanes At Home" will focus on the job of a meteorologist, weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get you the information you need to prepare for a storm.
There will be two webinars for the state of Florida, held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 and 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23.
Registration is free, but limited to 500 participants per session.
For more information, visit nhc.noaa.gov/pdf/Hurricanes_at_Home.pdf.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
