NORTH PORT — Honks, hoots, and hollers filled the air as Imagine North Port school celebrated its fifth graders Wednesday morning.
Cars lined up for a unique promotion parade, and families drove by the school to give students and staff a chance to say good-bye, while remaining socially distanced.
Some families and teachers decorated their cars for the occasion.
Teachers handed out what they called "class rings" to each student, which were a Ring Pop candy.
North Port Police officers were also present, setting off their siren as families drove by.
“This class of fifth graders is so special to me," said Aleischa L. Coover, Elementary Principal for Imagine School North Port. "They became kindergarten students the first year I became a principal, so we have been navigating the last six years together, and learning new things together.
"Our elementary motto is 'grow and learn on purpose,' and that is exactly what these last six years have been about. These students live and model our core values, and I am so excited for the bright future that is ahead of them. Today’s parade was a perfect example of how our community comes together to honor students and celebrate these milestones as a K-12 family.”
As the cars rounded the corner, graduating high school seniors from the Class of 2020 greeted them in their caps and gowns, to wave and congratulate the students.
"It connects our campuses," said principal of the upper campus John Halcomb.
After the parade was complete, the graduating seniors walked the less than half-mile to their school for a final lap through the hallways, and around the campus.
Teachers were waiting outside their classrooms to say goodbye to their seniors for the final time.
Halcomb is hoping the seniors can have a formal in-person graduation ceremony at the end of July, depending on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
