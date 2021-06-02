NORTH PORT — Rachel Kernitsky never thought she would graduate from high school, but she joined more than 70 other graduates on the stage who received their diploma on Wednesday evening.
"This school helped raise me," the honor student said. "I couldn't wait for this day to come, but fear is definitely a valid feeling."
The commencement ceremony for Imagine High School in North Port took place at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
Before the ceremony, Gianna Deangelis and Bella Harper were talking outside about how different their senior year experience had been.
"We were lucky," Deangelis. "We got to participate in a lot of things that seniors last year didn't get the chance to do."
"We even threw our own prom," Harper added.
As it was sprinkling rain outside, the Imagine Quartet played "Pomp and Circumstance," and the graduates entered the room.
Principal John Halcomb welcomed everyone.
"Wow, what a school year," Halcomb said. "In the years to come, you might be tempted to recall your senior year as 'the year of the pandemic,' but the pandemic has no power over you here tonight. We are going to celebrate your accomplishments. Please do not forget how powerful you are, and never let any circumstance take that away from you."
Halcomb pointed out that more 46% of the class have a 3.0 grade-point average or higher, and three of the graduates have already earned their college associate degree.
Language art professor Dr. Corey Rose encouraged the graduates to be bold and go for their dreams.
"If you have more questions than answers about your life, you didn't miss the point — you got the point," Rose said. "The more you know, you realize the less you know. Stay curious."
Senior class president Leah Eve spoke to her classmates.
"Today marks the beginning of the rest of our lives," Eve said. "This has been a long awaited, bittersweet moment. While we have all looked forward to moving on, the reality is, it's a lot deeper than we intended. Leaving something we all know so well can leave you quite disoriented."
Eve ended her speech with a quote from John Green's "Paper Towns."
"It is so hard to leave … until you leave … and then it is the easiest thing in the world."
The 12 inaugural students of the school were brought on stage and everyone applauded the first "Longevity" graduating class of Imagine School North Port K-12. The students have been with Imagine School since kindergarten.
A group photo was taken and it will be put on a plaque and placed permanently at the school.
