NORTH PORT — A negligence case against North Port High School, which was scheduled to go to trial Monday, was cancelled Friday after a settlement was reached.
The suit was filed in June 2018 by Shawnda and Shyene Brooks against NPHS over an incident from 2016.
The suit claimed negligence and alleged that NPHS failed to properly maintain gym equipment, allowed equipment to remain in a dangerous condition, and failed to warn the student of the unsafe conditions of the equipment.
As a result of the negligence, the student fell on a piece of gym equipment and sustained injuries, the lawsuit claimed.
The Brooks family and their attorney, Kamila Brannan, called for the case to go to trial by jury. The family was seeking $15,000 in damages from the school.
According to the Sarasota County Clerk of Court, the trial was set to take place at 9 a.m. Monday before Judge Andrea McHugh. The judge's assistant reached out to Brannan Monday asking the status of the hearing and if they intended to move forward with the trial by jury.
"I apologize for the late notice, but the case settled on Friday. Thank you for accommodating our scheduling requests," Brannan responded.
The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.
