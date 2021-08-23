It was business as usual at most Sarasota County Schools on Monday morning, despite hours of public comment at the emergency School Board meeting on Friday against and for the mask mandate.
"I have not heard of any issues regarding the temporary emergency face mask policy," said Kelsey Whealy, spokesperson for the district. "While effective today, it will not be fully implemented until Aug. 30. This week is to allow for families and employees to prepare for full implementation."
On Friday, the board passed a 90-day mask mandate for students with no parental opt-out — without a medical form — amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The mandate will be removed if the positivity rate in the county drops below 8% for three consecutive days, the mandate will end. The current positivity rate in the county is more than 23% as of Friday.
Sarasota becomes the sixth school district to go against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' July 30 executive order banning mask mandates by school districts. Charlotte County Public Schools has an optional mask policy, as do schools in DeSoto County.
At least seven school districts representing more than 1 million Florida students were defying the governor's order as of Monday morning and others have scheduled votes soon on the issue. State education officials have vowed to financially punish districts that don't comply with the order, contending they are violating state law unless they allow parents to opt-out their children for any reason.
COURT BATTLE
The battle hit the courtroom Monday before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper.
Charles Dodson, a former judge representing the parents challenging the governor's order, said in an opening statement that the delta variant affects children more than the previous virus strain and places them at greater risk in crowded schools.
“Because of the delta variant, our schools are not safe and secure unless everyone wears a mask,” Dodson said. “It is certainly an emergency.”
The Florida Constitution and state law give local school boards the authority to decide health and safety matters affecting their students, Dodson said. He asked the judge to block the DeSantis order.
“Each local school board, and only each local school board, should be able to decide in each district whether to make masks mandatory," Dodson said.
A lawyer for the defendants — DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the state school board and education department — said the governor's order comports with the state constitution and law, particularly the Parents Bill of Rights measure that took effect in July.
That law states that only parents and legal guardians can “direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of their child, attorney Michael Abel said.
Abel said the state's experts will testify that requiring students to wear masks causes many harms — speaking difficulty, mood changes, breathing issues and depression — while scientists disagree on their effectiveness against the coronavirus.
Citing state statistics from 2020 — before the delta variant swept across the U.S. — Abel said 40 of the 67 Florida school districts mandated masks, and yet still had positive virus tests for 48 of every 1,000 students. Districts without mask requirements had positive tests for 50 out of every 1,000 students.
“Mask mandates are unnecessary,” Abel said. “We will show that all of the state's actions were consistent with the Florida Constitution and state statute.”
The mask issue has sparked heated debates at local school board meetings, with one side claiming that a ban on mandatory mask rules denies their children a safe education, and the other contending such requirements amount to government overreach and even tyranny.
Miami-Dade schools, the nation’s fourth-largest district, started classes on Monday for its 340,000 students with a strict mask mandate. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district would wear any punishment the state doles out as a “badge of honor.”
“I know it (wearing masks) is an inconvenience, but it is a necessity considering the explosive nature of COVID-19 transmission in our community,” Carvalho said.
The largest school district in Florida that hasn’t imposed a strict mask policy is Orange County, where parents and teachers protested outside the district headquarters Monday, demanding that Superintendent Barbara Jenkins and the board make masks mandatory.
This hearing is scheduled to end by Wednesday. It's not immediately clear when Cooper will rule, but the judge has said he prefers to issue his decisions from the bench — and he acknowledged Monday that time is of the essence.
“I want everyone to have enough time, but I think we need to move as quickly as we can,” Cooper said.
STUDENTS REACT
Sarasota County's mask mandate has generated some discussion among the district's students.
Jessica, a student at North Port High School, was waiting for friends at the Morgan Family Community Center on Monday afternoon. She wore a mask to school by choice.
"They aren't really enforcing it until next Monday, but I wore one because I didn't want to start any trouble. Many of the teachers were pushing us to wear them."
Hailey Lipinski said she didn't mind wearing a mask either.
"If it helps keep us all safe, I'm good with it."
In Venice, students had mixed emotions about the return to wearing masks.
"I don't have a problem with it," said Evan Van Zinderen. He said he still wore a mask when it wasn't required, and it was more to keep other people safe, especially his family.
"Safety is number one," Van Zinderen said.
"I don't mind it," said Wyatt Wallender. He said wearing a mask was the safe and responsible thing to do but understood why others don't want to wear one.
Another student, Anish Patel, said it wasn't bad returning to wearing masks, but believes only 20% of the students wore them on Monday.
Braden and Kylie Shearer said they did not wear masks after the mandate was announced.
"Majority of students don't wear them because they don't work," Kylie Shearer said.
According to some students, the school is not heavily enforcing masks until next Monday, but are reminding students throughout the week.
Nathan Toolan, a Venice High student, said he will wear one then and doesn't mind wearing it.
"I feel like it should be someone's opinion to wear one or not," Toolan said.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.