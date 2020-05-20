Both North Port and Venice High School will be have their in-person graduation ceremonies at CoolToday Park in North Port.
North Port High School's graduation ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 16 at at the new Atlanta Braves spring training stadium. Tickets will be limited to four per family, after the student completes graduation rehearsal from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
According to the district's website, ticket amounts could be fewer, depending on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Seniors can pick up their cap and gown, cords and yearbook, and graduation yard signs at the school on Thursday, May 28. Seniors with last names beginning with A through L can pick up from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m., and last names M through Z may pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everyone must remain in their cars.
Venice High School's graduation will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the ballpark. The event will also be broadcast live. Rehearsal will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Tickets will also be limited to four per family.
Everyone attending either event must follow CDC guidelines.
The schools will also be releasing a virtual graduation option, which will be released after the in-person ceremony is complete.
Venice High School scheduled a senior dance for July 18, with more details to follow.
Seniors may pick up their yearbooks at the school July 20.
