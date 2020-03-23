The announcement that all Florida public schools will be closed until at least April 15, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has left school districts scrambling to plan logistics.
Parents, teachers, and students had and continue to have a lot of questions about the transition to e-learning.
The Sun spoke with district leaders to address some of these questions.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
Where and when can you pick up meals? Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children 18 and under, child must be present when picking up. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15, except Good Friday, April 10. Pick up locations include: Port Charlotte: Peace River Elementary, Myakka River Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Neil Armstrong Elementary and Port Charlotte High School. Punta Gorda: Baker Center, Deep Creek Elementary, East Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle School. Rotonda West: L.A. Ainger Middle. For more information, contact 941-575-5400 ext. 109.
When does e-learning begin? E-learning is set to begin throughout the district on Monday, March 30. The full Instructional Continuity Plan will be available on the district website Wednesday night, yourcharlotteschools.net.
What if my student needs a laptop or other device to access internet? The district ran a home technology survey, which closed Monday, March 23. There was also an option for parents to call in their technology needs. Superintendent Steve Dionisio said parents who filled out the survey will be contacted individually Friday with the location where they can pick up their laptop. When the district has a final number about the needs, they will see how many pick-up locations they need. Dionisio said there will be at least three: Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
"We're trying to make it as convenient as possible in an inconvenient situation," Dionisio said.
What if our home doesn't have access to the internet? Comcast is offering low-cost internet, with two months of free service. However, if Comcast is not serving your area, Dionisio said after the district ensures every student has access to technology, they will reassess the needs at the end of the week.
Will teachers or staff have to be on-site? Teachers were allowed to come in this week, pick up any technology they need and check in with their principal. Dionisio said that food service workers will be on site, as they're still trying to make sure the kids are fed while not in school. There will be some custodial staff, office help, and leadership. Though he said "we won't need near as many."
They will need some staff at each site, as they are having certain sites serve as curbside pickups, so families can get meals for their students.
Will teachers and staff still be paid? According to the "memorandum of understanding" between the teacher's union and the district addressing COVID-19, "the employee will be paid for his/her regular contracted schedule whether or not the employee is required to report for work within his/her assignment."
The contact also adds that if an employee is unable to report for work due to illness/self-isolation/mandatory quarantine, they will still be paid. However, a doctor's note CDC or other government recommendation will be required.
Advice for teachers/parents: Dionisio said parents should have patience with their children, while they attempt to learn a new module of learning. He said the students will have to tackle learning the last nine weeks they're in, in an entirely new way. He said to control the frustration, and if they get stuck, to reach out to their teacher. "It will allow the level of frustration to stay minimized," he said.
Dionisio reminded teachers to "be actively engaged with their students". He said just because they're not sitting in front of you, doesn't mean they don't need you, they'll need you now possibly more than ever, he said.
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Where and when can you pick up meals? Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. children 18 and under can receive free lunch, and breakfast for the next day at the following sites: in Sarasota Booker High and Fruitville Elementary, in Venice, Garden Elementary, and in North Port, North Port High and Atwater Elementary. Children must be in the car to receive the meals.
When does e-learning begin? Teachers may volunteer to review the Instructional Continuity Plan beginning Wednesday, March 25. Teachers will be trained virtually Monday, March 30 in groups of two to nine people.
"The Instructional Continuity Plan is still be developed. It will be available to families once it’s been completed," said district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
What about ESE students? According to the district website, teachers will be in touch after March 31. Each student's individual education program (IEP) will be reviewed and ensured any accommodations are allowed while delivering instruction. The Instructional Continuity Plan, which is still being developed by the district will include a section about ESE students, and students with specific IEP's.
What if my student needs a laptop or other device to access internet? According to the district's frequently asked questions section on its website, they are working on options for students who don't have access to internet in their area. The district recommended using Comcast's Internet Essentials Program. Fill out the district device needs survey at www.sarasotacountyschools.net and look at the "Related Downloads" heading. According to the district, "Wireless Access Zones" may be set up for families in specific school parking lots, where there is a documented lack of reliable internet access.
The district will send information about pick-up dates and times to individual families.
Will teachers or staff have to be on-site? Teachers will be implementing the Instructional Continuity Plan virtually.
Will teachers and staff still be paid? All school-board appointed employees will be paid through April 15, the district website states. "SC/TA is a part of all decisions being made," said Whealy.
