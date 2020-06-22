Back to school fair (4).JPG

Hayden Campbell gets a new backpack and extra school supplies at the 2019 Back to School Resource Fair in North Port.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — Keeping a tradition going, the city of North Port Social Services Division will host their annual Back to School Resource Fair.

It may, however, not be exactly like past fairs.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. The event's date and location are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In order to receive backpacks and supplemental school supplies, parents must show proof of North Port residency. 

Registration is required. Parents can register to receive backpacks and supplemental school supplies for their child during June at https://bit.ly/2V2jhEr. Acceptable proofs of residency include: Bills (utility, Comcast, cell phone, bank statement - but no junk mail), free/reduced lunch letter from child's school, or FPL account number.

For more information, call the city's social services division at 941-429-3700.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments