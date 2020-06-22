NORTH PORT — Keeping a tradition going, the city of North Port Social Services Division will host their annual Back to School Resource Fair.
It may, however, not be exactly like past fairs.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. The event's date and location are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to receive backpacks and supplemental school supplies, parents must show proof of North Port residency.
Registration is required. Parents can register to receive backpacks and supplemental school supplies for their child during June at https://bit.ly/2V2jhEr. Acceptable proofs of residency include: Bills (utility, Comcast, cell phone, bank statement - but no junk mail), free/reduced lunch letter from child's school, or FPL account number.
For more information, call the city's social services division at 941-429-3700.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.