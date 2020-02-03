Parents and guardians can apply for their kids to attend a public school outside their attendance zone through School Choice beginning 8 a.m. today (Feb. 4) until Feb. 28.
As long as the student is not subject to a current expulsion or suspension, parents may apply for a 2020-2021 School Choice assignment to a school with space capacity.
Seats at some schools may be limited to certain grade levels, if those schools are near their enrollment capacity for those grades.
Enrollment Numbers
|Atwater Elementary
|644
|Cranberry Elementary
|699
|Englewood Elementary
|593
|Garden Elementary
|576
|Glenallen Elementary
|684
|Lamarque Elementary
|960
|Taylor Ranch Elementary
|809
|Toledo Blade Elementary
|775
|Venice Elementary
|573
|Heron Creek Middle
|902
|Venice Middle
|817
|Woodland Middle
|995
|North Port High
|2,309
|Venice High
|2,253
Assignments are determined by a random lottery process rather than a first-come, first-served basis.
For the upcoming school year, open schools with no grade restrictions include Atwater Elementary, Garden Elementary, Glenallen Elementary, Heron Creek Middle, Venice Middle, Woodland Middle, North Port High and Venice High.
Schools with open spots in certain grades include Cranberry Elementary (kindergarten and fifth grade), Englewood Elementary (kindergarten), Lamarque Elementary (kindergarten), Taylor Ranch Elementary (kindergarten), and Toledo Blade Elementary (kindergarten).
For a full listing of available spots, visit the district website SarasotaCountySchools.Net under the School Choice/Controlled Open Enrollment tab.
Applications can be completed and submit online using a computer, tablet or cell phone.
If granted a school choice assignment, parents or guardians must submit their acceptance by Monday, April 20, or the assignment will be forfeited.
Parents whose children receive their choice school through the open enrollment process are responsible for providing transportation to and from school.
For parents interested in registering their student in a charter or magnet school or program do not have to complete a school choice application. Those interested in these programs may contact the school or program directly.
If assistance is needed to access and submit an online application for controlled open enrollment, parents or guardians may contact the Office of School Choice at 941-927-9000, ext. 32255 or by visiting SarasotaCountySchools.net/schoolchoice.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.